B&C Week: Friday
Friday, Mar. 16
This sounds somewhat cool. A horde of hale and healthy journos assembles at the Hilton Los Angeles for Health Journalism 2007, and there’s a roundtable called Hollywood and Health. The salon features David Foster, a writer on Fox hospital hit House, as well as GeneralHospitalstars Jason Thompson and Kimberly McCullough. Speaking of sick folks, A&E coughs up the season premiere of Interventionat 10 p.m. The premiere depicts an OxyContin-shooting man “whose moods swing wildly from needy to hostile.” Like we said, Let…the sun shine!
