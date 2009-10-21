B&C Hall of Fame Highlights

Nearly 800 attendees gathered at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City Oct. 20 to honor twelve pioneers, innovators and stars of the electronic arts at the 19th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Entertainment Tonight’s Mary Hart kicked off the evening as guest presenter and NBC Nightly News’ Brian Williams hosted the remainder of the event.

Below are some notable quotes from Tuesday night’s inductees. For even more highlights, click here.

“I want to thank Brian Roberts for everything he’s done for my career. Oh wait that’s next month’s dinner.” - Jeff Zucker, NBC Universal President and CEO, opening his speech.

“I’m just a cable guy cleaning up after a broadcaster again.” — Cox’s Pat Esser jokes as he picks up cue card tossed by fellow inductee, Belo’s Jack Sander

“Keep the faith.” — Canoe’s David Verklin to those working in the ad agency game

Univision’s Jorge Ramos: “I had a dream to come the states and this country gave me the freedom my country couldn’t give me.”

Tony Vinciquerra, Fox Networks Group Chairman and CEO, thanks Fox News’ Roger Ailes, “because if a fight breaks out on the field, you want Roger on your team.”