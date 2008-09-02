Battlestar Galactica's Dream Ticket

I knew I wasn’t the only Battlestar Galactica nerd who thought Col. Saul Tigh was a dead ringer for Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

Now that McCain has selected Gov. Sarah Palin as his running mate, even nerdier BSG nerds at BURNLAB Lab Report—and I mean that in the best sense—immediately hailed her resemblance to the show’s Laura Roslin:

I have to say, it is uncanny. Best of all, it takes me back to the 1992 election, when the hip alternative dream ticket to Clinton-Gore and Bush-Quayle was not Perot-Stockdale…it was Picard-Riker (I see they’re on the ballot this year, too):

Of course, as we already know, Palin has a non-imaginary TV connection, having been a sports intern at KTUU-TV in Anchorage, Alaska. Here’s some unearthed footage:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bza63nnqiKA[/embed]

By Joel Topcik