Barrino on Barrino
Life may not be a fairy tale, but it gets a little Alice in Wonderlandish at times.
Lifetime says that principal photography has begun on Life Is Not a Fairy Tale: The Fantasia Barrino Story.
In the film, Barrino will play herself in a scripted version of a TV biopic about herself as the featured contestant in the unscripted TV show American Idol.
Don't know if she can act. Her imdb.com movie database bio lists a bunch of TV credits, but all playing "herself." Of course, that is what she will be doing, so in that sense she is a TV veteran.
By John Eggerton
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.