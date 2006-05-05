Barrino on Barrino

Life may not be a fairy tale, but it gets a little Alice in Wonderlandish at times.

Lifetime says that principal photography has begun on Life Is Not a Fairy Tale: The Fantasia Barrino Story.

In the film, Barrino will play herself in a scripted version of a TV biopic about herself as the featured contestant in the unscripted TV show American Idol.

Don't know if she can act. Her imdb.com movie database bio lists a bunch of TV credits, but all playing "herself." Of course, that is what she will be doing, so in that sense she is a TV veteran.

By John Eggerton