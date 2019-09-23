B&C Beyond: Sept. 23, 2019
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from the OTT & Video Distribution Summit, Multichannel News' Wonder Women in Streaming and more.
Lead-In
Promotion, Retention Are Key to Inclusion
The Watchman: Son Shines on Fox’s Prodigal; CBS Has Second Act for Patricia Heaton
NYC Television Week
Platforms: Connections
Iterations: The Top 5 OTT Start-ups Still Left on the M&A Market
Who's Spending What Where
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
