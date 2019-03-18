B&C Beyond: March 18, 2019
By B&C Staff
Schmooze
View photos from the SXSW premiere of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, the NBCUniversal House at SXSW, and more.
BC.com
DirecTV Now Drops Hurt AMC, Discovery, Viacom
CBS, NBC Agree to Swap Super Bowls
Disney Set to Close Deal With Fox on March 20
Buzz Meter
Cover Story
ESPN Turns Events Into Fundraisers for Cancer
Lead-In
Platforms: Connections
Iterations: For AT&T and DirecTV Now, the Jig Is Up; Will Other vMVPDs Soon Cave, Too?
Washington
ACA Summit: Small Systems Are Big Players in D.C.
Who's Spending What Where
