Awkward Moments in Anchor Banter #4,389

Today in clumsy banter between newspeople: After Trish Yodice gave the traffic report from a remote location on WNBC’s Today in New York, the camera shot back to anchors Darlene Rodriguez and Rob Morrison. Morrison then addressed Yodice, saying something to the effect of, “Trish, you told us a half hour ago that you once traveled to Maine to see the band Phish.”

Yodice nodded nervously.

“Fans of that band are called Phish-heads,” continued Morrison. “Since we’re fans of you, we’re Trish-heads.”

Did that really sound good in his head?

By Michael Malone