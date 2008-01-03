'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Returning for More Mayhem

After a year devoid of original episodes (but filled with Boston bomb scares and a feature length movie), new episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force will be returning to Adult Swim January 20.

The sixth season of the bizarre, yet wildly popular, late night cartoon will be comprised of 10 episodes, premiering Sunday nights on the Cartoon Network programming block. The last season of the series finished its run just over a year ago, on Jan 2. 2007. The last new episode aired March 25, 2007, timed with the premiere of the Aqua Teen movie.

According to Adult Swim, the season premiere will see a family of destructive robots taking over the Aqua Teen house. Future episodes will feature voluptuous sirens moving into the house and attracting the attention of the Teen’s neighbor Carl, and an episode chronicling the side effects of an, ummm…. male enhancement device…. used by Carl.

The show stars a threesome of talking fast food superheroes: Frylock, Master Shake and Meatwad, who live in New Jersey.

Despite ostensibly being crime-fighters, they don’t actually fight crime.

The show is famous for being off the wall weird, very funny and drawing a huge cult following.

In January, 2007, a viral marketing campaign for the Aqua Teen feature film led to a huge bomb scare in Boston, when the police confused the lite-brite like boards featuring an ancillary Aqua Teen character with an explosive device.

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block lost Futurama to Comedy Central Jan. 1. By bringing back the Aqua Teens, the network might be able to soften the blow caused by the loss of the consistent ratings-getter.