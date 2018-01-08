Analysis: HBO Storms Globes Stage After Last Year’s Whitewash

HBO was denied a Golden Globe in 2017, despite 14 nominations, but the awards magnet made many trips to the stage at the Beverly Hilton this time, riding David E. Kelley drama Big Little Lies to several wins. The show was named best limited series, Nicole Kidman won for actress in a limited series for her work on the show, Laura Dern won for actress in a supporting role, and Alexander Skarsgard was singled out for actor in a supporting role.

A limited series cleaned up at last year’s Globes too, as FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson was honored several times.

Another robust performer on the night was Hulu drama The Handmaid’s Tale. The show was something of a surprise winner for best drama at the Emmys in September, and also claimed top drama from the HFPA, this time representing less of a surprise. Elisabeth Moss also won for actress in a drama.

The Golden Globes are known for often saluting lesser known series—Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle won top comedy in 2016, and Amazon’s Transparent won in 2015. Amazon again grabbed top comedy, as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was honored at the 2018 bash. The show is about a Manhattan socialite in the late ‘50s whose husband leaves her for his secretary. She embarks on a stand-up comedy career as she seeks to find her true self. Rachel Brosnahan plays the lead, and was named top actress in a comedy.

“We couldn’t have found a better partner,” said Amy Sherman Palladino, the creator, of Amazon. “We are never leaving.”

Netflix got just one prize, as Aziz Ansari won best actor in a comedy for Master of None.

Seth Meyers hosted the show. The #MeToo movement dominated much of the speeches.

Oprah Winfrey was given the Cecil B. deMille Award for her “outstanding contributions” to the entertainment world. Winfrey told all females watching that “a new day is on the horizon.”