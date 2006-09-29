Alcoholics Anatomous

With a surname such as mine, let’s just say you see a lot of alcohol-free “beer” at extended family events. Haake Beck. O’Doul’s. The Cadillac of the bogus brews, Kaliber. So I was curious to see Seattle Grace doc Alex swilling from a bottle of German faux beer Clausthaler at the Emerald Bar near the end of Grey’s Anatomy last night. I’m not a regular watcher, but those I’ve spoken to don’t recall any storyline depicting his problems with booze. An addiction to sex, perhaps, but not alcohol.

Perhaps Alex is heading for rehab, like his ABC mate Bree from Desperate Housewives? Or was it just a weird product placement? We’ll try to find out when Los Angeles wakes up in a little bit.

By Michael Malone