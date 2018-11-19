‘Agatha Raisin’ Rolls on Acorn

Season two of Agatha Raisin, a mystery drama about a London PR wiz who ends up as a sleuth, starts on Acorn TV Nov. 13. Ashley Jensen plays Raisin, who solves quirky crimes in England’s picturesque Cotswolds.

Acorn has three Agatha Raisin movies this season: Agatha Raisin and the Wizard of Evesham, The Fairies of Fryfam on Christmas Eve and The Curious Curate in late January.

Wizard of Evesham sees Raisin return from Cyprus “with a broken heart, a frizz from hell and in need of a renewing pick me up,” according to Acorn.

Jensen, who also plays Fran on Amazon comedy Catastrophe, close pal of main character Sharon, said the setting is as much a star as any of the cast. “Chocolate-box England could not be more beautiful,” she promised.

Raisin spends much of the film getting Agatha’s frizz from hell sorted out. “We changed up Agatha’s look, from bad hair to an immaculate blond bob,” Jensen said.

A murderer strikes the salon where she gets her hair done, and Raisin reverts to sleuth mode.

Based on M.C. Beaton’s novels, Agatha Raisin is one of Acorn’s most popular series, said Acorn TV GM Matthew Graham. The season two cast includes Mathew Horne as Agatha’s former assistant, Roy; Lucy Liemann, who plays her friend Sarah; and Matt McCooey, who plays detective Bill Wong.

Jensen said her golden retriever almost had a key role in the new season. “He was too overexcited,” she said. “He didn’t do as he was told.”

It’s not the first Agatha Raisin film on Acorn. The streaming service premiered the pilot movie Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death, which was followed by eight episodes, in August 2016.

Jensen also played Maggie on Extras and Christina on Ugly Betty.

She gets a kick out of playing Raisin. “It’s always fun to play a character who doesn’t take no for an answer,” said Jensen.

The NY Times called Agatha Raisin “a pleasant meal.” Of the new season, it says, “The detective at the center of this light-hearted mystery series, based on the books by M. C. Beaton, trades drab trench coats for flashy dresses and a pop of red lipstick.”

She’s got a funny take on the series. “The Scooby Doo gang,” said Jensen, “running around the Cotswolds, solving crimes.”