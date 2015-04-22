The 5 Must-Watch WineVine Videos

A newly ripe OTT channel for wine lovers everywhere, WineVine.tv, launched on Aprill 22 focused on offering vino-flavored content for both novices and connoisseurs.

Although WineVine is based in the land down under, network CEO Frank Brown, former CEO of MTV Networks Asia Pacific, said the digital network will target “the fast-growing international audience of wine consumers” and cover the “global” market.

The OTT company has partnered with video content developer Brand New Media, which also powers digital channels Healthy Me and mySURF.tv.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.