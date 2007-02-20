30 for '60'?

I will be sad to see Studio 60 go when it goes on "hiatus" next week. There might not have been enough there there to sustain a show, but I'm not so sure. It was crisply and entertainingly written, as are all Aaron Sorkin projects.

NBC gave it a shot, picking up the back nine episodes back in December when it could have just pulled the plug, so I give it props for trying.

Studio 60 has now been benched for the Donnelly's with no return in sight. If I were NBC, I would wait until May and then the week after the last ER episode, run the rest of the Studio 60's there. I would do it for two reasons. One, it might find an audience it didn't find as a Heroes lead-out. Two, I want to see the rest of them.

By John Eggerton