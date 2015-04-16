10 Surprising Items in the ‘Justified’ Auction

After wrapping up six seasons of Justified on Tuesday (April 14), FX has partnered with entertainment auction house ScreenBid to sell off 788 lots of series memorabilia.

The drama followed U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), who is reassigned to his hometown in rural Kentucky.

Bidding will begin on Sunday, April 19, at noon PST and end on Saturday, April 25.

This is only the most recent in a long line of partnerships for ScreenBid, which has sold props from Breaking Bad, Psych and True Blood, among others.

Here are 10 shocking production-certified items from Justified that fans will be able to purchase:

Judge Reardon's red Speedo. When viewers first meet federal judge Mike Reardon (Stephen Root), who would go on to appear in seven episodes, it's revealed that he wears only this Speedo —and a handgun— under his robes.



Katherine Hale's hidden gun clutch purse. Whoever picks up this accessory will have to apologize for its homicidal past in the hands of Hale (Mary Steenburgen), an associate of crime boss Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns).



Daryl Crowe Jr.'s 1985 Suburban. ScreenBid has a history of selling off at least one car per auction, such as Psych's infamous Blueberry and Skylar White's Jeep from Breaking Bad. This time around, it's season five baddie Daryl Crowe Jr.'s (Michael Rapaport) SUV on the block.

For the full list go to Multichannel.com.