What’s Premiering This Week (May 18-May 25)
Cable networks and streaming services will offer several new series and documentaries for viewers to peruse during the Memorial Day holiday week.
Prime video's drama series Homecoming will return May 22 for a second season with a new mystery-themed storyline, according to the streaming service. The new season stars Janelle Monáe (pictured) as a young woman who wakes up in a rowboat that's adrift in a lake with no memory of who she is or how she got there.
Nat Geo will debut its new drama series Barkskins on Memorial Day (May 25). The series follows a group of settlers traveling from France to the uncharted land of North America during the 17th century. RELATED: Series Review
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 18 to May 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 18 -- Blackballed (sports documentary) -- Quibi
May 18 -- Dead Still (dramedy) -- Acorn Tv
May 20 -- At Home with Amy Sedaris (returning series) -- truTV
May 20 -- Sleeping with Friends (reality) -- YouTube
May 21 -- The Split (drama) -- Sundance
May 21 -- Double Cross (drama) -- UMC
May 22 -- Homecoming (drama) -- Prime Video
May 25 -- Barkskins (drama) -- Nat Geo
May 25 -- Grant (documentary) -- History
