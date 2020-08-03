What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 3-Aug. 9)

The first week of August offers the premieres of new scripted shows from streaming services Quibi and CBS All Access along with several new reality shows.

Quibi on Aug. 3 will debut a new series version of the classic television series The Fugitive starring Keifer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook, while iconic sci-fi series Star Trek gets its first animated treatment as CBS Access debuts Star Trek: Lower Decks on Aug. 6. Peacock jumps into the comedy crime genre with its new series Hitmen, premiering Aug. 6.

On the unscripted front, Lifetime debuts it’s anticipated docu series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein on Aug. 9.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 4 -- Extreme Unboxing (reality series) -- A&E

Aug. 5 -- True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories (reality) -- MTV

Aug. 6 -- An American Pickle (comedy) -- HBO Max

Aug. 7 -- Howard (documentary) -- Disney Plus

Aug. 7 -- Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (animation) -- Netflix

Aug. 9 -- YOLO: Crystal Fantasy (animation) -- Adult Swim