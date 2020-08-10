What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 10-Aug. 16)

August programming offerings will heat up this week as several high-profile scripted and reality series make their debuts.

HBO's much anticipated horror/thriller series Lovecraft County -- executive produced by Jordan Peele and Misha Green -- debuts on Aug. 16, while Apple TV Plus' Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudelkis as an American college football coach-turned-England pro soccer team coach, premieres Aug. 14

On the unscripted front, HBO will debut its Hard Knocks pro football reality series on Aug. 11 with a focus on the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, while its sister streaming service HBO Max on Aug. 13 will cook up a new reality series starring actress Selena Gomez titled Selena + Chef (pictured).

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several other shows debuting the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 10 -- Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (special) -- Netflix

Aug. 10 -- The Other One (comedy) -- Acorn TV

Aug. 11 -- Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (sports docu series) -- HBO

Aug. 12 -- Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (documentary) -- HBO

Aug. 13 -- Five Bedrooms (dramedy) -- Peacock

Aug. 14 -- Teenage Bounty Hunters (comedy) -- Netflix