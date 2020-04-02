TNT Moves Up 'Snowpiercer' Premiere to May 17

TNT has moved up the premiere of its sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer from May 31 to May 17, the network announced Thursday.

The series, which stars Jenifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe, according to TNT.

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV in a statement.. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”