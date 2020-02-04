OWN Sets 'Love Goals' for March Premiere
OWN will continue to build on its relationship-themed original programming lineup with a new unscripted series, Love Goals.
The series will follow family and relationship therapist Spirit as she counsels five celebrity couples who are at the crossroads in their relationships. Love Goals will focus on such challenges that range from fame and power, infidelity and communications issues, as well as overcoming childhood trauma, according to OWN.
