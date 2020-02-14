'Killing Eve' to Return April 26

BBC America has released a Valentine's Day trailer for the third season of its Emmy Award-winning drama series Killing Eve, which debuts April 26.

The series, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, has already been renewed for a fourth season. Season two of the series finished with the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC's Breaking Bad, according to the network.

“These two blindingly good actors return for a season that finds both characters somewhere new," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "What remains the same is that Killing Eve will continue to pull fans along for a ferociously original and heart-pounding ride.”