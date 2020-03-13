HBO Releases Trailer for 'Atlanta Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children'

HBO has launched a trailer for its upcoming documentary Atlanta Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, which premieres April 5.

The documentary offers a never-before-seen look at the abduction and murder of at least 30 African American children and young adults that occurred over a two-year period in Atlanta in the late-‘70s and early-‘80s.

With unprecedented access and a treasure trove of archival material, the show looks at the initial disappearance and discovery of two murdered teenage boys and the fear that gripped the city, to the prosecution and indictment of 23-year-old Atlanta native Wayne Williams and the rush to officially shut down the case, according to HBO.