Yahoo Revives 'Community' for Sixth Season

The Greendale gang just got a step closer to their "Six Seasons and a Movie" mantra, as the recently-canceled comedy was revived by Yahoo for a sixth season.

Yahoo Screen will air a 13-episode sixth season of Community sometime this fall.

“I am very pleased that Community will be returning for its predestined sixth season on Yahoo,” said show creator Dan Harmon. “I look forward to bringing our beloved NBC sitcom to a larger audience by moving it online."

The cult comedy was finally canceled by NBC ahead of this year's upfronts, after years facing the chopping block due to its low ratings. Shortly after the cancellation, reports surfaced that Hulu was interested in bringing back the show, but those talks fell through.