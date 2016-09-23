WSVN Launches Drone Over Miami

WSVN, Sunbeam’s Fox affiliate in Miami, has joined the small but growing number of TV stations adding drones to their newsgathering tools since the FAA said you don’t have to be a pilot to fly one.

WSVN is the first Miami station to use live drone footage in its newscast, and plans to add more to the one it already has, the station said.

The drone will improve severe weather and marine coverage, while enhancing visual story telling, the station said.

“Drone technology helps us bring unique perspectives to stories from a bird’s eye view and in a safe manner,” said Alice Jacobs, VP of news and local programming.

The drone is limited to 20 minutes of flight time, must operate under 400 feet and during daylight hours under the FAA rules, which went into effect in August.

The new regulations also allow anyone who passes a multiple-choice test to pilot a drone for commercial use. Previously, operators had to be licensed pilots.