World Cup Final Notches Record 17.3M Viewers

The 2014 FIFA World Cup ended a successful month for ESPN and Unvision on a high note.

Sunday’s final between Germany and Argentina — a 1-0 win for the Germans in extra time — averaged 17.3 million viewers on ABC, surpassing the 2010 Final (15.5 million) to be the most-watched Men’s World Cup Final in U.S. history.

Overall, the match was the third-most-viewed soccer game of any kind in the U.S., behind the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final between the U.S. and China and Team USA’s group stage match in this year’s tournament against Portugal.

An additional 9.2 million watched on Univision — up 5% from 2010 — for a combined total of 26.5 million, which was also a 9% increase from four years ago.

With an average of 4.56 million viewers on ESPN and ABC, the 2014 World Cup now stands as the most-watched in U.S. television history and an increase of 39% over 2010.