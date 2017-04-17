Well-Viewed and Renewed

A handful of series were happy to receive renewals for new seasons, including Hulu drama The Path, starring Aaron Paul, which gets 13 episodes in the next batch.

The Path, produced by Universal Television, sees Paul’s character, and his family, involved in a New Age organization with some cultish aspects.

Jessica Goldberg will be showrunner/executive producer for the next season.



CMT announced that Nashville will return for a 16-episode season early next year. CMT of course grabbed the country music drama after it was canceled by ABC.

Early next year may seem like a long way off for those dedicated Nashies, but CMT is offering them a midseason premiere June 1.

And Syfy’s The Magicians, based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, comes back with 13 episodes next year. The show, about a group of 20-something magicians in training, is produced by Universal Cable Productions.