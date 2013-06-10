Weekly Cable Primetime Dashboard

What's Working When?

Ratings Intel takes a visual look at which networks, programs and genres are winning on which nights of the week.

Top 3 Nightly Programs Ranked on A18-49 Live + SD US Average Audience Ratings %

Analysis:

Variety is the word this week as we see programs across different genres and different networks hitting the RatingsIntel Cable Primetime Dashboard.

A different network headed each night of the week, with a total of twelve networks earning a top 3 rating.

USA's Perennial ratings leader WWE RAW was topped by VH1's LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA on Monday night.

Wednesday is the only night without a cable original program in the top 3, and the only night with the same genre sweeping the night: sitcoms.

Sunday's TRUE BLOOD premiere was the clear ratings leader of the week.