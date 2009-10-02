WE TV Strategic Opportunities - October 2009
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:
JILTED (REALITY)
Wannabe brides give their boyfriends the ultimatum to marry now or never and viewerswill watch to see if they get married or jilted.
Premiere Date: TBA 2010. Six, 1-hour episodes.
YOU'RE WEARING THAT (REALITY)
Mothers and daughters participate in a make-over series working with fashion experts to not only update each other's look, but their relationship.
Premiere Date: TBA 2010. Ten, half-hour episodes.
