WE tv Greenlights ‘Sex Box’

WE tv announced Thursday it greenlit extreme reality-therapy series Sex Box. The series is an adaption from a U.K. series of the same name.

Sex Box will feature couples discussing their relationship issues with a panel of experts. After the discussion they enter a camera-free, soundproof box to have sex and emerge to discuss the experience with the panel.

The first season is nine hour-long episodes.

“Sex Box is one of the most unique and compelling show concepts we’ve ever seen, and we can’t wait to bring it to WE tv,” said Marc Juris, WE tv’s president. “Our featured couples will get a once-in-a-lifetime experience, while our viewers will get the kind of bold, break-through-the-clutter programming they increasingly associate with WE tv.”

The panel of experts includes Dr. Fran Walfish, Dr. Chris Donaghue and Pastor Dr. Yvonne Capehart. Comedian Danielle Stewart will join the show, interviewing couples before they enter the box.

Sex Box is executive produced by Tom Forman and Brad Bishop from Relativity Television. Marc Juris and Lauren Gellert, senior VP of original production and development, will serve as executive producers for WE tv.