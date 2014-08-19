Watchwith Syncs Up With the Emmys

Watchwith, provider of a hosted platform that enables TV networks to create and schedule content that syncs up with shows and commercials, said the Television Academy has tapped it to power enhancements that will coincide during next week’s Emmys Backstage LIVE! programming on Emmys.com.

For a second year, the Television Academy’s Backstage LIVE! production team at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live will use Watchwith’s Showrunner tools to create and deliver exclusive interactive content that will be offered before, during and after the Emmy Awards ceremony. That synced-up experience, to be offered at Emmys.com/Backstage-Live and feature audience polls, Emmy trivia and backstage photos, gets underway Monday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“We are honored to be tapped by the Television Academy to bring real-time audience engagement to the Emmy’s Backstage LIVE! experience,” said Zane Vella, Watchwith CEO and founder, in a statement.

