The Watchman: Brady Boy Blessed, Clark Duke ‘Dying,’ and Hoping WGN America Stays ‘Underground’

Barry Williams, better known as Greg Brady, has been named host of MeTV’s “The Summer of Me,” which starts May 29 with a new programming block and sketches and promos starring Williams.

He describes his role as “multimedia and multifaceted.” The sketches include ones where Williams visits Gilligan’s Island, meets Ward Cleaver and re-enacts his Brady Bunch surf wipeout in Hawaii.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Williams said.

ALF joins MeTV May 29. The summer block also includes My Three Sons, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Andy Griffith Show.

Williams said he doesn’t tire of being Greg Brady, noting how he’s taken on a variety of projects, including musical theater, post-The Brady Bunch. “I feel very blessed to have a very full and very diverse career,” he said.

Also enjoying a diverse career is Clark Duke of I’m Dying Up Here, which premieres on Showtime June 4. The series looks at the Los Angeles comedy scene in the early ’70s. Executive producer Jim Carrey shares anecdotes from his early days of standup — including calling a Hollywood closet home. Duke gets the closet in the show.

One might think it’s daunting for a youngish actor such as Duke, seen in Hot Tub Time Machine, to work alongside comedy’s heavy hitters. Duke doesn’t see it that way. He and Carrey go back to Kick-Ass 2, which both starred in, he said.

“It’s been a pretty easy process,” Duke added. “It’s not been scary at all.”

The comedian who made Duke want to pursue comedy? “Chevy Chase was my end-all, my be-all,” he said.

And the folks at WGN America’s Underground think Aisha Hinds is the end-all, be-all for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman. They hope she gets a good look from Emmy voters. “Harriet is a crucial person in America’s history,” said creator Misha Green, “and the incredible work Aisha did to bring her spirit to life this season deserves Emmy consideration.”

Changing hands with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s acquisition of Tribune Media, WGN America’s future is up in the air. Green says she’s “hopeful” for a season three. “There are still so many stories we want to tell,” she said, “about the Underground [Railroad] and these characters.”