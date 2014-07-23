Warren Ellis Teaming With ‘Walking Dead’s Gale Anne Hurd on TV Series

Renowned comic and graphic novel author Warren Ellis (pictured) is making the push into TV via a development with Universal Cable Productions.

Ellis’ first project will be developed with Gale Anne Hurd under the Walking Dead producer’s Valhalla Entertainment banner. Hurd will be in San Diego this week for Comic-Con to take part in The WalkingDead’s panel.

Ellis is known for his New York Times-bestselling novel Gun Machine, as well as graphic novels Transmetropolitan, Fell and Iron Man: Extremis, the latter of which served as the basis for Marvel Studio’s 2013 film Iron Man 3.

Gun Machine was being developed by Xbox Entertainment Studios as part of its debut slate of originals, but the studio was shuttered last week.

"I've been strongly drawn to television over the last few years, and working with brilliant and determined collaborators like Gale and the UCP team, I'm delighted at the opportunity to add my voice to the new, novelistic TV form that's evolved so dramatically," said Ellis.

Ellis wasn’t the only comic-related deal for UCP on Wednesday. The studio has also optioned the horror comic Night Mary with IDW Entertainment — which is making its own push into television — with plans to co-develop as a live-action TV series. Additionally, UCP has also optioned the Kickstarter-funded Five Ghosts from Black Mask Studios to develop it as an original TV series.

“We love genre at UCP and thankfully so do audiences. We've made it a priority to seek out great properties that will attract equally great creators to adapt them,” said Dawn Olmstead, executive VP, development, UCP.