Viamedia, CenturyLink Expand Ad Deal

Viamedia, a provider of outsourced local TV ad services, said it has expanded a deal with CenturyLink to provide ad services in three cities where the telco offers its Prism TV service — Phoenix; Omaha, Neb.; and Colorado Springs, Colo.

Viamedia has served as CenturyLink’s advertising sales operator since 2011 in seven markets where it offers Prism TV service: Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo; Ft. Myers, Orlando and Tallahassee, Fla.; La Crosse, Wis.; Las Vegas, and Raleigh, N.C.

“We are thrilled to expand our agreement with CenturyLink as its advertising sales representative,” said Mark Lieberman, President and CEO, Viamedia, in a statement. “Together, we will open new doors with best-in-class advertising solutions and technologies for businesses in the important markets of Phoenix, Omaha and Colorado Springs.”

