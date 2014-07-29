VH1 Renews ‘Hit the Floor’

VH1 has renewed scripted drama Hit the Floor for a third season, the network announced Tuesday.

The season finale of the current, second season will be telecast Aug. 11. The 10-episode third season is scheduled to premiere in May, 2015.

Hit the Floor was created by James Larosa, who serves as executive producer alongside Maggie Malina, Bryan Johnson and The Film Syndicate. Susan Levison and Jill Holmes are executive producers for VH1.