U.S. Outlines Priorities for Broadband Development Conference

The ITU's World Telecommunication Development Conference launched March 30 in Dubai, with the U.S. outlining its priorities in a statement from U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy Daniel Sepulveda.



The theme of the conference is "Broadband for Sustainable Development."



Sepulveda cited both U.S. government efforts to promote broadband deployment abroad and U.S. private sector international initiatives by Google and Facebook.



He set the following U.S. priorities for expanding broadband in the developing world.



1. Increasing access to broadband services



2. Enhancing emergency communications for disaster relief



3. Advancing a culture of cybersecurity and combating spam.



4. Addressing the needs of developing countries with respect to conformance and interoperability.



5. Emphasizing access to ICTs for persons with disabilities and gender equality, and

Improving the work of the sector so that more may be achieved.



"We believe this is an ambitious agenda, but one we can accomplish," he said.



The conference runs through April 10.