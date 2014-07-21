TVGN Names Debra Wichser CFO

Debra Wichser has been tapped as chief financial officer for TVGN, the network announced Monday.

She will oversee TVGN’s finance and accounting, financial planning and administration, human resources, engineering and operation and facilities effective immediately.

She will relocate from New York to Los Angeles and report to David Wisnia, president of business operations, TVGN.

“Debra is a best-in-class media executive who brings 15 years of management and business strategy experience at leading entertainment corporations,” said Wisnia. “Her strong background in business and finance, coupled with her proven leadership abilities, will be a great addition to our senior management team here at TVGN.”

Prior to joining TVGN, Wichser served as VP, corporate development for CBS Corp. Before that, she served as VP, investor relations, representing the company through its split with Viacom. With Viacom, Wichser served as director, investor relations.

TVGN is owned in partnership by CBS. Corp. and Lionsgate.