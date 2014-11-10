TV’s Big Tent Welcomes Spectrum of Stakeholders

For the second year, B&C parent NewBay Media is presenting NYC Television Week. The event on Nov. 12 and 13 at the Affinia Manhattan will encompass four distinct conferences. They include the Next TV Summit & Expo, the Business of Multiplatform TV, Advanced Advertising and the debut of the Content Show, a multifaceted look at the programming and production landscape.

Full agendas, speaker bios and ticketing details are available at nyctelevisionweek.com. Among the dozens of noteworthy speakers and sessions, here are a few highlights:

NEXT TV SUMMIT & EXPO

Keynote speakers include Sony’s Eric Berger and executive producer Vin Di Bona

Vin Di Bona, executive producer and creator of ABC mainstay America’s Funniest Home Videos, kicks off the event in a Q&A session moderated by B&C contributing editor Paige Albiniak. Eric Berger, executive VP of digital networks and general manager of Crackle, Sony’s multiplatform video network, will also speak at the Nov. 12 event.

Berger oversees Crackle’s operations, including distribution, product, video operations, engineering and ad sales and solutions. He also heads development, production and distribution of Crackle’s original series and features, such as Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Di Bona is CEO of Vin Di Bona Productions and chairman of FishBowl Worldwide Media.

The Next TV event will also feature panelists from NBCUniversal, Google, Epix and many more. The conference will conclude with the presentation of the Next TV Awards, saluting achievement across platforms and devices.

THE CONTENT SHOW

Sapan and Tortorici to deliver keynotes as networking with nets predominates

AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan, in a conversation moderated by Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux , and GroupM CEO Peter Tortorici, in a session moderated by B&C editor-in-chief Melissa Grego, are among the keynote speakers at The Content Show’s debut edition.

With an overall focus encompassing development, production and distribution, the event will feature networking opportunities and appearances by production companies such as NorthSouth, Leftfield, Ish and Authentic Entertainment. The series “In Conversation With” will feature 30-minute creative dialogues led by senior programming and development executives from networks and production companies. The “Conversation” roster includes execs from NUVOtv, Fuse, Food Network, National Geographic Channel, History, Discovery, Esquire, WE tv, BET, ESPN, TV One, Electus, Bravo, BBC North America, PBS and The Weather Channel.

BUSINESS OF MULTIPLATFORM TV

Leaders from Penthera, thePlatform and TAPP topline roster

TAPP’s Jon Klein, Penthera’s Michael Willner and thePlatform’s Marty Roberts are among the speakers, Klein in a keynote Q&A and Willner and Roberts in Fireside Chats.

Klein, a veteran of CNN and CBS News, founded TAPP in 2013 with Jeff Gaspin and Michael Greer and currently serves as CEO of the online multichannel video provider.

Willner, president and CEO of Penthera and GreatLand Connections Inc., joined Penthera in 2012 after the company he cofounded, Insight Communications, was sold to Time Warner Cable.

Roberts was upped to coCEO of the Platform in May 2014. Prior to his promotion, he was senior VP of worldwide sales and marketing for Comcast’s video publishing company.

ADVANCED ADVERTISING

Modi Media chief and Spark duo anchor lineup

Michael Bologna, president of Modi Media, and Spark chief investment officer John Muszynski and EVP/managing director Shelby Saville are set for keynote appearances at the Advanced Advertising event.

The half-day conference on Nov. 13 will also feature high-level insights from speakers representing Comcast, Cablevision, AMC Networks, Adobe, Ensequence, Simulmedia and Viamedia.

NEXT TV AWARDS

Honors to be presented to industry innovators

The 2014 Next TV Awards will be presented during the Next TV Summit & Expo on Nov. 12.

Though awards have been handed out during previous Next TV events, this marks the first time they have been awarded in multiple categories during NYC Television Week.

Winners were selected by a panel of impartial judges, including Mike Murphy, head of media & entertainment partnerships for Intel Corp., Daniel Tibbets, chief content officer, Machinima Inc., and David Wertheimer, president of digital for Fox Broadcasting Co.

The five categories are: Best Social TV or 2nd Screen App; Best Original Internet Series, Short- or Long-Form; Best YouTube Original Content Channel; Best Branded Internet Video; and Best Broadcast or Cable Web Extension on the Internet.