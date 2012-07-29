They want programming that speaks to women in their late 30s to early 40s. They are currently seeking programming that relates to black culture. Network executives have also told us they are looking for their version of a prison show.

Think of a "black TLC." That is, what stories from TLC (big families, bake shops, babies, weddings, one would guess polygamists ...) but with a cast of color. And they would not exclude a program produced in Canada ... which would be a real switch. A program they like (in addition to most anything on TLC) is Food's CHOPPED. "Shared viewing", young and old. They also need some crime/investigation/justice program. The question from them is: "Aren't their any detectives and scientists of color?"

The network has also mentioned that celebs are okay but transition / transformation is key.