‘True Blood’ Wraps on Season High

HBO’s True Blood closed out its seven-season run Sunday night with a season-high 4 million viewers at 9 p.m.

The 4 million was down slightly from last season’s finale (4.1 million); the total viewer count rose to 4.5 million when adding the 11:30 p.m. replay. HBO said the final season of the vampire drama averaged a gross audience of 9.4 million viewers.

Following the True Blood finale, freshman drama The Leftovers posted its best numbers with a 1.9 million viewers at 10 p.m., topping the 1.8 million that tuned in to the show’s premiere earlier this summer. A 12:30 a.m. replay drove the total count to 2.1 million. Season-to-date, Leftovers is averaging 78.3 million gross viewers.

Over on HBO-owned Cinemax, The Knick drew 754,000 gross audiences for its third episode and is averaging 2.7 million viewers each week.

Both The Knick and The Leftovers have already been renewed for second seasons.