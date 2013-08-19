Top 5 Ratings Stories of Last Week, In Context

1. The Time Warner Cable blackout of CBS continued into a second week causing 3 million major metro households to go without CBS or Showtime and over 200 million households subjected to a PR war. CBS claims its slight ratings losses will not affect the bottom-line as it retains its number one ranking. Primetime ratings have held (adult 18-49 primetime ratings week of 7-22: 1.3 / week of 7-29: 1.2 / week of 8-5: 1.2), as have ratings for BIG BROTHER. UNDER THE DOME saw its lowest numbers yet this week, but still pulled the number one slot on the demo, topping ABC’s CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL.

2. Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are on track to launch August 17, replacing Fuel and Speed, ramping up the televised sports stage and changing the status quo.

3. AMC’s BREAKING BAD returned with the first of its final episodes on Sunday August 11 as the night’s best-rated program on all of television based on the standard adult 18-49 demo. With a total average audience of 5.9 million total viewers, BREAKING BAD doubled its summer 2012 premiere, and helped launch AMC’s newest scripted drama LOW WINTER SUN.

4. Jay Leno’s last night as host of NBC’s TONIGHT SHOW was set for Thursday, February 6 2014. The late night shows’ ratings continue to climb in direct proportion to speculation that Jay Leno will not truly leave NBC.

5. Discovery’s PORTER RIDGE is viewed as a DUCK DYNASTY clone, but premiere ratings were soft, and the program was not critically adored.

