"Top 100 Shows" - Thursday, October 29 2015

On broadcast, Fall Thursdays are generally dominated by Thursday Night Football (CBS/NFL Network) and ABC’s “TGIT” drama block in primetime. Thursday night tends to be slightly quieter over on cable, though the return of The NBA on TNT brought the P18-49 demo to the TV.

Let's take a look at last night's top performers on cable and broadcast!

BROADCAST

CBS – Last night, the defending champion Patriots continued their march towards an undefeated season with a victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. This matchup proved slightly more attractive to viewers than the previous week's:

Thursday Night Football was #1 in P18-49 and Total Viewers last night.

The telecast pulled a 6.0 in P18-49 and 17.5 million Total Viewers

in P18-49 and Total Viewers The previous Thursday Night Football telecast(Seahawks vs. 49ers on 10/22) averaged a 5.9 in P18-49, and 17.1 million Total Viewers.

ABC – ABC is generally at its best on Thursdays, anchored by the primetime trio of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. There was no new episode of Grey’s last night, which may have had a negative impact on Scandal and HTGAWM:

8pm – It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown earned a 1.7 in P18-49 and 6.5 million Total Viewers. These figures are signifcantly down from the usual 8pm program Grey's Anatomy.

in P18-49 and Total Viewers. These figures are signifcantly down from the usual 8pm program Grey's Anatomy. 9pm –Despite being TV's top-rated entertainment series of the night, Scandal ( 2.3 ) was down two-tenths without its Grey’s lead-in.The 2.3 represents a season low in P18-49 Live + Same Day

) was down two-tenths without its Grey’s lead-in.The 2.3 represents a season low in P18-49 Live + Same Day 10pm – How to Get Away with Murder continues to have issues. With a 1.8 in P18-49, the episode fell two-tenths from last week (-14%). The 1.8 is represents a series low in P18-49 Live + Same Day.

FOX – The World Series has injected new life into a network that has struggled this season. With Thursday being an off day for the Fall Classic, were the network’s Thursday night series able to maintain the momentum and out-perform their most recent original episodes?

It appears so. Last night’s crossover episodes of Bones and Sleepy Hollow boosted the network’s Thursday night average by +20% from last week and tied FOX’s premiere night this Fall.

from last week and tied FOX’s premiere night this Fall. The 8pm episode of Bones pulled a 1 . 3 , a one-tenth improvement from last week in P18-49.The episode was also up +8% in Total Viewers (6.6 million vs 6.1 million)

. , a one-tenth improvement from last week in P18-49.The episode was also up +8% in Total Viewers (6.6 million vs 6.1 million) The crossover seemed to benefit Sleepy Hollow the most. The program averaged a 1.1, up more than two-tenths from last week in P 18-49.Last night’s episode brought a +59% improvement in Total Viewers (4.6 mil vs 2.9 mil)

NBC – Mixed results for the Peacock’s Thursday night series, though it appears The Blacklist may be back on track.

8pm – Heroes: Reborn grabbed a 1.1, even withlast week in P18-49

even withlast week in P18-49 9pm – The Blacklist earned a 1.5 , up a tenth from last week in P18-49.

, up a tenth from last week in P18-49. 10pm – The Player (.7) got played, dropping a tenth from last week in P18-49.

CW – It was a nice night for The CW's Thursday night series.

Vampire Diaries ( .6 ) moved up one-tenth from last week in P18-49

) moved up one-tenth from last week in P18-49 The Originals (.4), held even with last week in P18-49.

CABLE

The NFL Network's telecast of Thursday Night Football ( 1.3 ) finished atop the cable landscape, up one-tenth from last week in P18-49.

) finished atop the cable landscape, up one-tenth from last week in P18-49. NBA on TNT ( .7 ) took second in the P18-49 hierarchy, as the network televised New York Knicks' home opener versus the Atlanta Hawks.

) took second in the P18-49 hierarchy, as the network televised New York Knicks' home opener versus the Atlanta Hawks. Lifetime's Project Runway was the top-rated cable entertainment program of the night ( .6 ), though it fell two-tenths from the previous week in P18-49.The 10/22 episode averaged 2.5 million Total Viewers, but last night's installment fell to 1.6 million.

), though it fell two-tenths from the previous week in P18-49.The 10/22 episode averaged 2.5 million Total Viewers, but last night's installment fell to 1.6 million. Syfy's WWE Smackdown followed right behind Project Runway in P18-49 viewership.

A slightly-boosted episode of Pawn Stars (.5) and HGTV's trio of Flip or Flop, House Hunters, and House Hunters International all brought in a .4 in P18-49.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data