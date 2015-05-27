"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, May 24, 2015

It was a sports-filled Sunday, and the NBA took the cake, per usual. The third game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Cavaliers on TNT pulled 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating in the core demo. These figures are down from the Rockets/Warriors numbers on ESPN, but still strong for TNT.

Game of Thrones took the backseat this time around, pulling 5.4 million Live+SD viewers in total, along with a 2.5 rating in its core 18-49 demo. This is a six-tenths-of-a-point drop from the previous Sunday, and a full ratings point down from its performance on May 10th.

NASCAR Sprint Cup action on FOX (Coca Cola 600) took the #3 spot among viewers 18-49, pulling a 1.4 in the demo, a 2.0 among its core 25-54 audience, and over 2.3 million viewers in total.

Mexican league soccer (La Liga MX) pulled a .9 in the demo for Univision, while the Kardashians, the NBA pregame show and HBO’s Silicon Valley all scored a .8 in the 18-49 demographic.

It was a pretty quiet Sunday on broadcast, outside of NASCAR. A re-run of 60 Minutes Presents was the most-watched broadcast entertainment program of the evening (6.35 million P2+). The finale of Battle Creek scored a .6 in the demo, steady with its penultimate episode. A.D. The Bible Continues (.7) dropped one-tenth in the demo on NBC, while its lead-out, American Odyssey, held steady with a .4.

Top 10 Rated Adult 18-49 and 25-54 Programs (L+SD)

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

