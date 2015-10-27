"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, October 26 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

It was a big night for CBS. The network's new drama, Supergirl, premiered to strong ratings, and The Big Bang Theory threatened a mediocre edition of Monday Night Football for the #1 spot in the P18-49 category.

Supergirl grabbed a 3.2 rating in P18-49 and 13 million total Live+SD viewers. That makes it the #1 series premiere of the season, edging NBC's Blindspot by a very slim margin in P18-49.

The Big Bang Theory earned a 4.4 rating in P18-49, up one-half of a ratings point from its 10/19 episode.

Monday Night Football plummeted in viewership from the previous week. Apparently Baltimore vs. Arizona doesn't lure viewers to their set.

BROADCAST

Despite a strong performance from CBS, the Peacock edged the Eye and finished as the #1 network in P18-49 (2.8 vs. 2.7, Live+SD). Here are how the other Monday night broadcast series performed:

Blindspot ( 2.2 ) improved one-tenth from the previous week's series-low rating in P18-49. The same was true for its lead-in The Voice ( 3.1 ).

On Fox, Gotham ( 1.5 ) was up two-tenths from its poor performance last week in P 18-49 and +200,000 in Total Viewers ( 4.3 mil vs 4.1 mil ).The introduction of a new female character may have boosted viewership.

Minority Report continues to struggle, though it held steady with last week in P18-49 ( .6 ).

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars scored a 1.8 in the core demo, a one-tenth improvement from last Monday's episode.

The Network aired a re-run of Castle (.8) after DWTS

There's no sugarcoating it - The CW had a poor Monday evening.Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (.2) lost half of its P18-49 audience from last Monday’s episode.Jane the Virgin (.3) also appears to be struggling, hitting its series low in Live + Same Day

CABLE

Love & Hip Hollywood was the #1 cable entertainment program of the night in P18-49, while Raw was the #1 cable entertainment program in Total Viewers. Other noteworthy Monday night cable entertainment programs included:

A special edition of The Real Housewives of OC ( 1.1 ) improved two-tenths of a point from the 10/19 episode.

) improved two-tenths of a point from the 10/19 episode. The premiere of Black Ink Crew - Chicago averaged a 1.0 in the demo, slightly down from the original iteration of the series.

in the demo, slightly down from the original iteration of the series. Discovery's Street Outlaws averaged a .9 P18-49 rating in its return.Its lead out Vegas Rat Rods (.5) moved up a tenth from the previous episode.

P18-49 rating in its return.Its lead out Vegas Rat Rods (.5) moved up a tenth from the previous episode. Halloween Baking Champ (.5) and Beat Bobby Flay (.4) aired on Food Network.

FX's Fargo (.4) continues to struggle in Live+SD viewership, though it was up from the 10/19 episode.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data

