"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, October 05 2015

Monday Night Football topped the charts once again. Capped off by a controversial ending, the victorious Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions lured 14.4 million Live+SD viewers to the TV last night. That's a 900,000 total viewer increase from the previous week's installment of MNF.

After a down week, The Big Bang Theory held improved slightly with a 3.9 in the 18-49 demo and 15.4 million total Live+SD viewers. Last Monday's episode grabbed 15.2 million Live+SD viewers. The numbers are still significantly down from the season premiere two weeks prior.

The Voice (3.3) fell one-tenth from the previous Monday, continuing to struggle against the other 8pm Monday fare, which includes an improving Monday Night Football. Blindspot (2.4) dropped two-tenths in the demo from the previous episode, though still remains ahead of the other freshmen series.

Life in Pieces and Gotham fell slightly in 18-49 demo viewership, but Scorpion andDancing With The Stars both improved.

Minority Report fell two-tenths of a demo point on Fox. With a .7 Live+SD demo rating, and consistent viewership decline on an episode-to-episode basis, time may be running out for this reboot. The episode only brought in 2.1 million total Live+SD viewers, down from the 2.6 million last week's episode averaged.

Over on cable - VH1's Black Ink Crew was the #1 entertainment program in the 18-49 demo, holding even with a 1.2 Live+SD rating. The three hour-long block of Monday Night Raw followed in the cable rankings, as did Black Ink Crew lead-out She Got Game.

Discovery's Fast n' Loud improved two-tenths of a demo point from the previous Monday. Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County fell slightly, and Ladies of London struggled.

Monday Night Raw was the most-watched cable entertainment series of the night.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data