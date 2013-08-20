Top 100 Programs Monday, August 19 2013: Summer Season Nears End

UNDER THE DOME remained at its low-point as it approached the end of its first run with a 2.4 adult 18-49 rating last night, but it was more than enough to keep the CBS mini-series well above all other television programs. The average audience of 10.6 million total viewers put DOME over 5 million viewers ahead of the next nearest program. On ABC, SHARK TANK’s special Shark Week stunt pulled a 1.0 adult 18-49 rating, ABC’s best-rated show of the night, down in 15th place among all of television for the night of Monday, August 19.

After a great summer run dominating the ratings charts, the second season and all the reunions for VH1’s LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA are over, and season five of BASKETBALL WIVES moved into the 8PM time-slot to kick off the night. BASKETBALL’s premiere drew a 1.3 adult 18-49 rating and ninth place, well below the HIP HOP numbers. The rest of VH1’s all-important Monday night line-up (T.I. & TINY and MARRYING THE GAME) followed, dropping one-third of their ratings from last week. That left room for USA’s WWE, which showed a slight improvement in ratings and a big improvement in ranking, moving up to second, third and eighth this week. On TNT, MAJOR CRIMES’ finale pulled 5.3 million total average audience, the second biggest 2+ audience of the night, although it ranked 25th on adults 18-49 and 13th on adults 25-54, pointing to the older audience the series carries.

