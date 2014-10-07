TNT Lands Cable Syndication Rights to 'Grimm'

In a deal with NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution, TNT has acquired the cable syndication rights to NBC drama Grimm.

The first three seasons of the fairytale-themed series will begin airing on the Turner network in early 2015, with episodes from the upcoming fourth season starting that next fall.

"We are thrilled that TNT will bring Grimm's clever writing and creative storytelling to its audience," said Bruce Casino, executive VP, NBCU TV & New Media Distribution, "continuing our strong content relationship with Turner Entertainment Networks."

Grimm has performed solid for NBC on Friday nights, drawing between 4-6 million total viewers.