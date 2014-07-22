Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Signs Overall Deal With Asylum

Ashley Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Entertainment has signed a multi-year overall production deal with Asylum Entertainment.

The agreement will cover scripted and unscripted content to be produced by Tisdale and her sister, Jennifer Tisdale, who serves VP of development and production for Blondie Girl.

Among Blondie Girl’s recent projects are ABC Family’s Young and Hungry and Cloud 9, Bravo’s Miss Advised and E!’s Inner Circle.

“We are excited to work with Ashley and Jennifer to develop television that appeals to a broader, pop culture-savvy audience,” said Asylum Entertainment president and CEO Steve Michaels.