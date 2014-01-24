Television Academy Announces Executive Committee Appointees

Television Academy chairman & CEO Bruce Rosenblum has announced his 2014 appointees to the Executive Committee.

The six people added are John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions; Michael Lombardo, president, HBO programming; Sony Pictures TV president Steve Mosko; Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer; Jay Sures, board member and managing director, UTA; and CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler.

"The Television Academy is very fortunate to be guided by such a diversity of insights across the television business,” said Rosenblum. “Having visionary industry leaders from the broadcast and cable networks, studios, talent agencies and digital media companies enriches our ability to empower and celebrate creative excellence in television while providing increased opportunities and resources for our members."

Also announced was the Board of Governors' appointees for the Executive Committee, which are: Bob Bergen, Performers Peer Group Governor; Allison Binder, Professional Representatives Peer Group Governor; Daniel Evans, III, Children’s Programming Peer Group Governor; and Sharon Lieblein, Casting Director’s Peer Group Governor.