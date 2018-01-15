Telemundo’s Diaz-Balart Gears Up for Busy 2018

Jose Diaz-Balart, anchor of Noticias Telemundo and of NBC Nightly News’s Saturday broadcast, said a particularly intense 2017 looks to hardly let up in 2018. One of his first orders of business is gearing up for coverage tied to the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. His Sunday show Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart airing Jan. 21 will focus on Trump, and how the president’s policies continue to affect the Hispanic community.

Trump “has helped define Noticias Telemundo,” said Diaz-Balart. “It’s helped orient, and reorient, in many ways, our coverage.”

Besides the Trump presidency, 2017 also featured several cases of extreme weather devastating Hispanic communities, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and an earthquake in Mexico City. “It was a very intense year,” said Diaz-Balart, who has spent three decades in news. “We’ll spend a little time looking back on it, but are firmly entrenched in 2018.”