Telemundo Reaches Production Agreement With Sony Pictures TV

Telemundo has reached a production agreement with Sony Pictures TV. The deal calls for SPT to produce one primetime series in each year of the deal for Telemundo in the United States. Telemundo Internacional will also distribute the series around the world.

“We look forward to working with Telemundo in the coming years to bring these three new primetime series to life,” said Angélica Guerra, senior VP and managing director of production for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic for SPT.

As part of the agreement, Sony Pictures Television’s production company Teleset will produce the series in México in association with Telemundo Studios.