Telemundo to Produce New Spanish-Language Music Awards Show

Telemundo will team with dick clark productions to produce a new Spanish-Language Music Awards show next year.

The untitled awards show will be styled after the American Music Awards, which dcp produces for ABC. The upcoming show is part of Telemundo’s four-year extension with Billboard Magazine for the Billboard Latin Music Awards through 2020.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious Latin music awards show on television, having run for over 25 years.

“We are pleased to extend our relationship with Billboard to continue producing one of the most respected music award shows in the business,” said Joe Uva, chairman, NBCUniversal Hispanic Enterprises and Content. “In addition to strengthening the great partnership we have with the Billboard team, we are looking forward to working with industry-leaders dick clark productions to develop and produce a new music show for next year.”